District Collectors told to complete plantation drive by 2nd week of Sept

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has directed the District Collectors to complete the plantation drive taken up under the Haritha Haram programme by the second week of September.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of various welfare schemes being implemented by the State government through a video conference with the District Collectors here on Monday. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary discussed various subjects, including the concluding celebrations of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam, Haritha Haram for Telangana, DasabdhiVanaalu, sheep distribution, financial assistance of one lakh rupees to BCs and minorities, Gruhalakshmi, Dalit Bandhu, land distribution, social security pensions, compassionate appointments and regularisation of notary lands etc.

On the occasion, she congratulated the District Collectors for making the one crore saplings plantation programme undertaken as part of the concluding celebrations of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam a success, saying that saplings were planted exceeding the target. As directed by the Chief Minister for the regularization of notary lands G.O. 84 has been released, it has been directed to conduct a wide-scale campaign to receive applications for this scheme, to process the applications received quickly and regularize them. Under GO 59, steps should be taken to deposit the amount fixed for regularization from those who have received notices. The process of filling compassionate appointments should be completed immediately, the Chief Secretary said.

MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Animal Husbandry Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha, PCCF Dobrial, Revenue Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal, BC Welfare Principal Secretary B. Venkatesham, Youth Services Principal Secretary Sailaja Ramaiyer, Roads and Buildings Secretary Srinivasa Raju, SC Development Secretary Rahul Bojja, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Transport Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash, CDMA Pamela Satpathy, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Finance Senior Consultant Siva Shankar and secretaries of various departments attended the video conference.