DLF Food Street to close soon for road widening

Hyderabad: A popular hangout for IT professionals and food lovers, DLF Food Street in Gachibowli is all set to shut down in the coming weeks. The closure comes as part of an ongoing road expansion project aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the busy IT corridor.

Spanning over a kilometer and featuring over 200 food stalls, this food street has become a beloved late-night destination. However, officials have raised concerns that the temporary stalls and parked cars take up a significant part of the road during busy hours, causing traffic congestion and delays. A traffic officer observed that only 60 per cent of travellers choose this route in the evenings, while the remaining 40 per cent opt for alternative paths, such as the IIIT junction leading to Miyapur.

To facilitate the transition, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) is developing a comprehensive relocation strategy for the vendors. Officials have stated that vendors will be relocated to a specific area close to ITC Kohenur Road, where existing stalls are available. They will be provided with rental spaces and issued identification cards. The relocation is anticipated to commence within the next two to three weeks.

Numerous vendors are already strategising their relocation. A fast-food restaurant owner mentioned they are transitioning to Madhapur, where they will continue their business on property owned by the same landlord. “Everything is set, and we aim to reopen next week,” he stated.

The shutdown of DLF Food Street signifies the conclusion of a significant chapter for Gachibowli’s lively street food culture, paving the way for improved traffic flow and enhanced infrastructure. Yet, for the vendors and loyal patrons, this shift evokes a sense of nostalgia in the city’s constantly changing environment.