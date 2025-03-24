DMK’s D-JAC is an outlet set up by family-run pol outfits: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana State BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy called the Delimitation-Joint Action Committee (D-JAC) meeting a family-run and incompetent party’s formed coalition spreading false propaganda for their opportunistic politics.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he said that the D-JAC claims that injustice is being done to the South to rake up sentiments as the DMK government under Chief Minister M K Stalin, facing strong anti-incumbency from Tamil Nadu people against his family and corrupt politics. Since the promises made to the people in the past remain unfulfilled, they are now resorting to misinformation based on language and regional issues.

The Union Minister said that law making in Parliament on delimitation requires consultation with intellectuals and State governments and that makes their role crucial. However, so far, there has been no discussion in Parliament or the Cabinet regarding the delimitation of constituencies. However, the Congress, DMK, and BRS are spreading misinformation as part of a political conspiracy to weaken the growth of the BJP in the South. “The census has not yet commenced, and the Central government has not made any decisions on this issue. Nevertheless, these parties are engaging in underhanded politics by falsely claiming that injustice is being served to the South,” he said.

“We condemn the allegations made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BRS executive president KT Rama Rao’s claiming at the D-JAC meeting, that injustice will be done regarding the delimitation of constituencies. All their allegations are unfounded. It would be beneficial for Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to focus on fulfilling the promises he made to the people before the last elections” he added.

Kishan Reddy said that Congress and BRS attending the D-JAC meeting exposed their real face and both have joined hands against the BJP and the Centre to manufacture non-existing issues in the country.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will win the Assembly elections of Karnataka and Telangana whenever they happen and will gain more ground in Tamil Nadu.

He urged the people of the South and Telugu community to reject the D-JAC parties’ false propaganda on delimitation. He reiterated that the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring that no region is treated unfairly.