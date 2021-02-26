X
Do justice to JNNURM beneficiaries: TPCC

Highlights

Bashirbagh: The Telangana PCC on Thursday submitted a representation to GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, seeking 'justice' to the JNNURM housing scheme beneficiaries at Nandavanam in Meerpet of LB Nagar constituency.

Committee official representative Indira Shoban in the representation sought the GHMC chief's intervention to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries were allotted houses under the scheme.

She alleged that some persons belonging to the ruling TRS had occupied 512 JNNURM houses allotted to the beneficiaries after they were handed over the keys.

She claimed that some 'pink party anti-social elements' had attacked the persons who recently went to the spot to question the illegal occupants of the houses, while expressing concern over the incident.

Shoban said that the party's representation to the Ranga Reddy district collector, the GHMC and L B Nagar MLA did not have any effect on the illegal occupation of the houses.

She expressed surprise over the Meerpet police not registering a case on a complaint lodged by the party on the issue.

News

Company

Entertainment

