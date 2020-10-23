Donations continue to pour in for Telangana CMRF in flood-hit Hyderabad

Donations began pouring in for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) in support to the flood-affected families. One among them was Divi's laboratories which donated Rs 5 crore to the relief fund. The cheque was handed over to the MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao.

Telangana poultry breeders association also donated Rs 1 crore. Laurus laboratories donated Rs 50 lakh, GMR Hyderabad airport Rs 2.5 crore, Sri Chaitanya students' facility management private limited gave away Rs 1 crore donate. All the representatives of the company handed over the cheques to the minister KT Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan.

Hetero drugs contributed Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister relief fund. Ramoji group chairman Ramoji Rao also announced Rs 5 crore. Sneha Poultry Farm Ltd has announced Rs 1 crore and the cheque was handed over to the minister by Ramreddy, managing director of the firm.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a call to donors and philanthropists to contribute to the relief and rescue operations in Hyderabad which witnessed a loss of life and infrastructure due to the heavy rains.