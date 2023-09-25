Live
Don’t immerse PoP Ganesh idols in Tank Bund: Telangana High Court
Says that a report should be submitted to the court regarding the implementation of these arrangements
Hyderabad : The Telangana High Court has made important comments regarding Vinayaka immersion in the twin cities. It has been clarified that PoP idols should not be immersed on Tank Bund. It advised the government to keep the previous assurance in this regard. The Court ordered the construction of artificial pools for idol immersion.
It advised the CP to make arrangements in this regard and take appropriate action regarding the immersion of PoP idols. It said that a report should be submitted to the court regarding the implementation of these arrangements. The High Court has once again made it clear that PoP idols in the twin cities should be kept in specially arranged pools instead of being immersed in Tank Bund.
