Dos & don’ts for Ayurveda & Unani practitioners

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) has prescribed Ayurveda and Unani formulations and measures such as AYUSH-64, Ashwagandha tablets etc., for the management of asymptomatic and mild cases of Covid-19 during home isolation.

The Ayush ministry advisory to Ayurveda and Unani practitioners suggested a ready-made formulation like 'Ayush Kwath'(Ayurveda) known for its immunomodulatory and antiviral activities along with several other health benefits among the few other advisories suggested for the management of Covid patients in house isolation.



It said that the guidelines were based on leads from classical Ayurveda and Unani texts, the outcome of research studies, reports and recommendations of the interdisciplinary committee.

The guidelines would also help in bringing uniformity and consistency in the Ayush based responses to the pandemic across the country. It also helps States to plan and incorporate these solutions into the Covid-19 management activities being deployed on the ground, the advisory said.

They are also aimed at increasing awareness among the citizens regarding the effective home care solutions and recommended Ayush practices to boost their immunity. Apart from the Ayush Kwath, promoted earlier, it said that considering the seasonal changes, patient's constitution it has been advised that Vasa (Malabar nut), Yashtimadhu (Liquorice root) and Guduchi (Giloy) may be added to the Kwatha as per requirement, it said.

The guidelines and advisories were developed through an extensive consultative process by the Empowered Committee within the Interdisciplinary Ayush Research and Development Task Force set up by the Ministry

of Ayush.



