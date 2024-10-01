Live
Double Bedroom Houses Allocated to Affected in Demolitions in Musi Riverfront
Hyderabad: Demolitions in the Musi riverfront areas are underway as part of the government's redevelopment initiative. As part of this project, affected families are being provided with double bedroom houses for rehabilitation.
Currently, demolition activities are focused around the Chaderghat area, where illegal constructions near the riverbanks are being cleared. The authorities are ensuring that the displaced residents are allocated housing under the state’s double bedroom scheme, which is aimed at providing permanent shelter for those impacted by the redevelopment efforts.
The government has emphasized that these demolitions are a necessary step in the broader Musi riverfront beautification and flood management project, aiming to transform the region into a cleaner, safer, and more developed urban space.