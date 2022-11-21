Double engine lacks steam in PM's Gujarat: Harish

Hyderabad: "The double engine is a trouble engine. It has failed to create proper health facilities in PM Modi's own state of Gujarat. But single engine Telangana is third in terms of health facilities in the country," said Health Minister T Harish Rao. Addressing ANMs at Kalabhavan in Baghlingampally on Sunday, the minister said Telangana had undergone tremendous changes in health facilities after the bifurcation.

The government since 2014 had laid special emphasis on the health infrastructure and the result of single engine was there for all to see while the double engine failed to provide proper healthcare facilities not only in all the states ruled by the BJP but also in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's own state of Gujarat. Double engine is of no use to the people, he said.

Lauding the services of ANMs, particularly during the Covid pandemic, the Health Minister said they had done a splendid job without caring for their lives. The health, sanitation and police department personnel worked risking their lives. "A few of them have lost their lives, which was painful. Your role is important in providing primary health to the people," the minister said.

The minister said the state government was upgrading the ANM centres as Palle Dawakhanas on the lines of Basti Dawakhanas in the city and the ANMs will have a greater responsibility in providing best of their services so that the state will emerge as number one state in health services.

About 2000 Palle Dawakhanas would start functioning from this month, he added. He further said the experiment of opening 350 such dawakhanas had helped in reducing the out-patient pressure on the government-run hospitals like Osmania, Fever and Gandhi hospitals.

He said during the last eight years the number of medical colleges has gone up from five to 17 and nine more would be added next year.

Similarly, due to the initiatives taken by the state government institutional deliveries had registered steep rise from 30 percent in 2014 to 67 percent in 2022. He called upon the ANMs to ensure that no mistakes were committed in their discharge of duties.

The government on its part, he said, would give priority to the ANM workers in appointments by giving weightage for their service during pandemic.