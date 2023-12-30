Live
Dr Reddy conferred Vepachedu Gopalkishan Memorial Endowment Award
Hyderabad: Head of the Biochemistry division and senior scientist from Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Dr G Bhanu prakaash Reddy has been conferred with the prestigious Vepachedu Gopalkishan Memorial Endowment Award from the Department of Biochemistry, Osmania University, Hyderabad, for his research work in biochemistry.
Dr Reddy, who pursued his PhD in Biochemistry from OU Postdoctoral research at IISc, Bengaluru, and Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland-USA, is focused on research on molecular nutrition of chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) and age-related disorders underlying basis of the disease, micronutrient-mediated molecular processes involved in NCD, and protective effect of functional foods and novel bioactive molecules.