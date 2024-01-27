Dr Tamilisai should be accountable to the people not CM: KTR

Hyderabad: Taking an exception to the approval of the name of Professor M Kodandaram for the MLC post under the Governors quota, the BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, said on Friday that Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan should remember that Governor and Raj Bhavan work on the salary given by the people, and she is not responsible to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy but to the people of the State.

The BRS working president unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day at the party office Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

The BRS leader said that the Governor should answer whether this decision was based on the fevicol-relation between the Congress and BJP. He recalled that the Governor rejected the nominations of D Sravan and Satyanarayan by stating that they were affiliated with a political party. How can the Governor approve the name of Professor Kodandaram, who was heading a political party.

On Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's statements, Rama Rao said, "The BJP has made up their mind to make Congress powerful in Telangana. On one hand, Rahul Gandhi speaks ill of Adani during the Bharat Jodo yatra, and then Telangana's CM from Congress meets Adani and signs MOUs. Even an hour before becoming Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan was the Tamil Nadu BJP president, and she still works like a BJP worker. What amazes everyone is, why is she supporting Congress?"

KTR stated that the administration time was lost during Corona for two years for the Sarpanch. He demanded the term of office be extended by six months or a year. He alleged that this government was also not inaugurating the works completed by the Sarpanchas and giving excuses that the ministers and MLAs were not available. He said that, seeing Revanth Reddy's arrogance and tactics, they thought they were still in the opposition.