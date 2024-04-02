Draw of lots for Haj volunteers tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee informed that the Haj Committee of India, has taken an initiative to improve the facilities and services to be provided to the Haj pilgrims during the Haj 2024 and has revised the ratio of selection of Khadimul Hujjaj (Haj volunteers). The draw for lots (Qurrah) of volunteers will be held on Wednesday.

Shaik Liyakhat Hussain, executive officer, said that the Haj committee of India for the Haj 2024 has revised the selection of Haj volunteers from a ratio of 1:300 to 1:200. It was revised to look after the welfare of the Haj pilgrims during their stay in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, as per the correspondence, the Telangana State Haj Committee is gearing up for the selection of the Khadimul-Hujjaj for Haj-2024.

Following the initiative, a total of eight Khadimul Hujjaj will be selected through a draw of lots (Qurrah) in the presence of Tafseer Iqbal, IPS, Special Secretary to Government, Minorities Welfare Department, on Wednesday in the office of the Telangana State Haj Committee amongst the eligible candidates in the presence of media and applicants.