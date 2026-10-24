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PM Modi extends Raising Day greetings to ITBP; hails its exceptional valour, selfless service
In Short
"Embodying its motto 'Shaurya, Dridhta, Karmanishtha (Valour, Steadfastness, Dedication)', this force shall forever remain devoted to the service of the nation. Jai Hind!" it added.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on its Raising Day and praised their exceptional valour and determination towards serving the nation.
Raised on October 24, 1962, the ITBP guards a 3,488 km-long India-China border, ranging from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On their Raising Day, greetings to all personnel of the ITBP. The ITBP Himveers have distinguished themselves through their exceptional valour."
"They have always risen to every challenge with remarkable determination. Their selfless service and sacrifices are a source of immense inspiration to the nation," he added.
On the occasion, the ITBP also reaffirmed its commitment to serving the nation.
Taking to X, the Force said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all Himveers, Himveeranganas, and their families on the 65th Raising Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force!"
"Embodying its motto 'Shaurya, Dridhta, Karmanishtha (Valour, Steadfastness, Dedication)', this force shall forever remain devoted to the service of the nation. Jai Hind!" it added.
The ITBP also plays an important role in various internal security duties and operations against Left-Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh.
Most of the ITBP's Border Out Posts (BOPs) are located at altitudes ranging from 9,000 ft to 18,800 ft, where temperatures drop to minus 45 degrees Celsius in extreme winters, according to the Home Ministry.
The ITBP is a specialised armed police force of the nation that trains its personnel in various disciplines, including mountaineering and skiing, apart from intensive tactical training, thereby creating a distinctive image of the Force.
The Force also conducts relief and rescue operations as 'First Responders' for natural calamities in the Himalayan region.
The ITBP has responded in hundreds of search, rescue and relief operations over the years to provide succour to citizens in distress due to various calamities.
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