Drug cuffs on actress Hema

Hyderabad: Telugu actress Hema was arrested in the Bengaluru rave party case on Monday. She was tested positive for consumption of drugs in the rave party held recently. Initially, she claimed that she was not present at the party but police established her presence at the party with evidence and arrested her on Monday.

Clad in a burqa (veil) to hide her identity, the Telugu actress surrendered before the police. Hema has received a notice from the Anti-Narcotics Wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) after testing positive for drug consumption at the rave party.

The CCB teams, which were probing the rave party hosted at a GM farmhouse in Bengaluru, had already arrested six people in connection with the rave party bust that was held on May 20.

The blood samples of 59 men tested positive for drugs while the blood samples of 27 women tested positive. Overall, 86 out of 103 individuals tested positive for drug use.

Police seized MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, MDMA crystals, hydro cannabis, cocaine, high-end cars, DJ equipment including sound and lighting worth Rs 1.5 crore in the raids at the farm house last month.