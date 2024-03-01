Dublin-based Medtronic Establishes R&D Growth Centre in Hyderabad

Medtronic Hyderabad Facility

On Thursday, the Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC), the largest research and development centre outside of the US in Hyderabad, was inaugurated by the Dublin-headquartered, world-leading medical technology company Medtronic.

Medtronic's planned five-year investment of around Rs 3,000 crore to scale up and expand the R&D facility, will eventually employ 1,500 people. With a total area of 250,000 square feet, MEIC will prioritize training and education, collaborative innovation, and immersive experiences in an effort to shape healthcare technology's future. In addition to new desks and wellness facilities for staff, the expanded facility will house several labs, including Digital Therapy and Innovation, Connected Care, Platform & Tech, Systems Engineering, and Software.

In the words of Mr. Sridhar Babu, Telangana's IT and industries minister on Hyderabad R&D Center Growth

“The presence of MEIC in Hyderabad is a testament to Hyderabad emerging as a hotspot for MedTech innovation. The state government is fully committed to fostering this growing culture of innovation in the state and will work towards marking Hyderabad on a global map as an ideal destination for both medical devices manufacturing and research and development. We are equally thrilled to support Medtronic's growth and look forward to their contributions to the state and country in healthcare innovation.’’

Geoff Martha, chairman, and chief executive officer of Medtronic, Dublin Healthcare Company in Hyderabad, stated that the company's research and development team in India is essential to the company's worldwide product development and that the expansion of MEIC is a major step towards enhancing Medtronic's global research and development capabilities.

Divya Prakash Joshi, VP, and site leader of MEIC, stated that Medtronic's new facility provides software engineering solutions and other engineering expertise in product security, data engineering, systems engineering, mechanical and hardware design, quality and regulatory, embedded and enterprise software, and systems engineering to numerous global business units of the company.