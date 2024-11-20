Eatala dares Revanth for debate on Cong 6Gs

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said the Telangana BJP is taking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's dare to debate on the assurance given by the Congress party and its implementation.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he said, “Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss the implementation of your promises? Here we are. Revanth! Tell me where we should hold this discussion; we are ready. Let’s focus on your six guarantees, not the 420 assurances.”

Eatala Rajender said that people are laughing at the Congress government's celebrations for one year in power. The majority believe that the Congress government has failed in all areas. “The previous government acquired 14,000 acres of land in Mucharla, and the farmers who lost their land became laborers. The Congress Party's manifesto promised to cancel the Pharma City project and return the land to the farmers. However, now it is eying to acquire another 16,000 acres under the guise of the Fourth City project,” he said.

The BJP MP criticised that the government is attempting to seize farmers' lands for real estate development. "Farmers in Kodangal are being threatened; they are told that if they do not cooperate, they will not receive their land,” he added.