Eatala dismisses charges of making personal remarks

Hyderabad: BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender dismissed Congress MP A Revanth Reddy's challenge to take a vow at Bhagyalakshmi temple on his alleged support of Rs 25 crore to Congress from BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Reacting to Revanth's challenge on Saturday, Eatala said he neither insulted any individual nor belittled a person. Eatala clarified that his remarks that BRS had provided Rs 25 crore to Congress during the Munugodu assembly by-election was in response to a question asked in a media conference.

"I talked about the Singareni issue and responded to a supplementary question, saying what is talked in the public domain and how CM KCR turning elections into a trade of votes, he added.

Further, he also took strong exception to a politician taking a vow in the name of 'father' and 'mother' and going to temples on such issues. He said that the context in whichv he talked has been twisted to make it blow it out of proportion. However, "I will respond in entirety on the issue, once everyone completes what they want to talk about." Also, he denied that he said Revanth Reddy was not fighting against CM KCR. Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president D K Aruna lashed at the Congress leaders for making baseless charges against Eatala. She said that all that Eatala said was, "It was talked among people that Congress leaders had got funds. Why the Congress MP Revanth Reddy should is perturbed with those remarks," she asked.

Congress which is not in Delhi and Galli had exposed its dark truce with BRS in Huzurabad, Dubbaka and Munugode by-elections. Further, Congress leaders are reading out the script given to them by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, she said.

She asked Revanth Reddy also to take a vow at the Bhagyalakshmi temple that it was not him figured in the videos related to the vote for note case. BJP senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy condemned Congress leader's statements against Eatala. He said Revanth Reddy should go to Delhi but not Bhagyalakshmi temple to know the dark truce between BRS and Congress.