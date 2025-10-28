Live
Eatala lauds Biharis’ role in State’s devpt
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender extended greetings to the North Indian community in Hyderabad as they celebrated Chhath Puja with devotion and cultural pride. The four-day festival, observed six days after Diwali, honours the Sun God and is marked by rituals performed on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Addressing a gathering of devotees on Monday, Eatala Rajender acknowledged the vital role played by the Bihari community in Telangana’s development. “You are not only spread across the country but have made Hyderabad your home. From cotton mills and rice mills to construction and agriculture, your contribution is immense,” he said. Recalling his tenure as Health Minister, Rajender shared that nearly 16 lakh people from North India live and work in Telangana. “Every day, thousands would walk to Vihar during Chhath Puja. That’s when I realised the scale of your presence and dedication,” he noted.
He emphasised the importance of unity and support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Made in India” vision, calling on the community to stand strong in nation-building efforts.
“As promised during elections, I will be there for you—no matter what problem you face. I am always accessible,” Rajender assured.
Leaders, including Santosh Tagore, Kumar Anupam, Mishra Sharma, Srinivasa Rao, Mallareddy, Nirvardhan Reddy, Shekhar, Sriramulu, Shivaji and Vijayadasa Reddy, joined in extending festive greetings.