EC hunting to trace non-locals staying in Munugodu

Hyderabad: The Election Commission (EC) is on a hunt to trace the non-locals staying in by-poll bound Munugodu where the campaign ended on Tuesday evening . The police are searching every village to identify the non-locals. It has come to EC notice that some parties deployed non-locals to influence voters in villages.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said on Tuesday that all is set for the Munugodu by-poll on November 3. He warned that none should campaign even on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and digital channels. Bulk Short Message Service (SMS) and automated campaigning through phone is also barred.

The CEO said anybody found violating the model code would be dealt with severely in accordance with the law. Different teams have been formed to monitor and ensure quick response by striking force, sector teams, and polling station security staff.

All unauthorised people, other than registered voters in Munugodu will have to leave. About 45 police teams and 37 revenue teams have been deployed to curb the outsiders in the constituency. The teams will visit villages and monitor distribution of cash and other inducements along with clean-up of unauthorised persons, Vikas Raj said.

He held a review meeting with the district election officer and assessed the facilities provided at the distribution centres, polling centres, and how the deployment of police force has been organised. He enquired about what other activities needs to be taken up done to ensure smooth polling.