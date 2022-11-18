ED quizzes Puri Jagannath, Charmi

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) quizzed noted film director Puri Jagannath and producer Charmi for over 13 hours in its office here. The ED had served notices on the director and Charmi for allegedly mobilising foreign funds to produce pan India film 'Liger' which proved a big disaster at the box-office recently.

Sources said that the two film personalities received notices two weeks ago. They were asked to furnish details of the financial transactions in connection with the film production.

It is learnt that ED was suspecting the producer got financial assistance through hawala. It was under probe whether the production company utilised unaccounted money from foreign agencies.

The sources said the two have been asked to furnish details of the financial transactions and funds raised to make the film. Puri recently had lodged a police complaint against a film distributor on payments. He said distributor Shobhan Babu had threatened and blackmailed him.