Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy directs officials to effect promotions and transfers as per HC fiat

Hyderabad: Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday directed the officials of the education department to make arrangements for holding promotions and transfers of teachers in accordance with the High Court order.

In the view of court order allowing teachers’ transfers in the State, she held a meeting with officials and directed them to hold promotions and transfers of teachers with complete transparency without scope for any misconceptions. Accordingly, the officials were told to formulate guidelines and modalities. Shestated that the filling up of teacher vacancies has been entrusted to DSC to avoid any problems. After the formation of Telangana, the District Selection Committee (DSC) was conducted for the first time in 2017 to fill 8972 posts. Among the existing teacher vacancies, gazette headmaster, primary school headmaster and school assistant posts have to be filled through promotions. 5089 vacant teaching posts in government schools and recently the State government has taken the decision to fill 5089 vacant teaching posts and 1523 special education teachers in government schools.

Later during the meeting, the Education Minister urged officials to send personal messages to eligible teachers asking them to apply for promotion or transfer. The TS online officials have been advised to take all necessary precautions to avoid technical issues in the online process. The Minister also suggested officials appoint supervisors in the respective districts to oversee the smooth conduct of promotions and transfers.