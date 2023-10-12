Election Commission finds police officers' performance unsatisfactory: Hyd top cop shifted

Hyderabad: Within two days of the announcement of the poll schedule, the Election Commission of India cracked its whip on top bureaucrats creating a sensation in the ruling party circles late on Wednesday evening.

The list of massive transfers includes Hyderabad city police commissioner C V Anand who is also heading the police command control housed in the newly inaugurated 20 storey building which is a technology fusion centre.

Along with him the ECI also issued orders transferring Warangal police commissioner Ranganath and Nizamabad police commissioner V Satyanarayana, and four district collectors. During a review, the EC found that the performance of these officers was "unsatisfactory" and they were found "complacent, if not complicit" in various matters, including the illegal supply of liquor as a possible poll inducement, sources said.

The poll panel has asked the transferred officials to immediately hand over the charge to their respective immediate juniors. It has also directed the state government to send a panel of officers to replace those shunted out by Thursday evening. "Without mincing any words, the commission has directed that the movement and distribution of liquor, cash, drugs and freebies should be dried up. These four are our top priority for free, fair and inducement-free elections," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said during a press conference.

The Commissioners of Police of Hyderabad, Warangal, and Nizamabad, have been transferred after assessing the performance and relevant inputs. Four DEOs in Telangana -- Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Nirmal districts -- have also been transferred. Sources said there were large-scale complaints regarding blatant misuse of money power during the byelection to the Munugode assembly seat in Telangana. It is alleged that their decisions were helping the ruling party. The large scale seizure of money in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts during the last two days has been taken into cognizance by the ECI.

The ECI also issued orders transferring the State Transport Secretary Srinivasarajulu, Excise Commissioner and Secretary Musharaf Ali Farooqui, Rangadeddy district Collector Aharish, Medchal Collector Amoy Kumar and Yadadri and Nirmal Collectors.



The EC has asked the State government to send the panel of names to replace the incumbent officials in 24 hours. In all, ECI had ordered transfers of 13 SPs and police commissioners in the state. Of the 13 police officers transferred in Telangana, nine are non-cadre police officers.

