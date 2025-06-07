End percentage raj in state: BJP to Cong

Hyderabad: BJP National Vice President and Member of Parliament DK Aruna urged the Congress government in the state to stop looting and focus on development. While addressing the media on Friday after attending the ‘BJP Bharosa’ program—where party representatives interact with the public to address their concerns—she alleged that a “Percentage Rule” is prevalent in Telangana. Under this rule, pending bills are only paid if 30 per cent is first paid as a bribe. The corruption chain continues in the state, with many families of key leaders involved in this practice, she alleged. “This isn’t just speculation; the Congress party ministers and key leaders have openly acknowledged it.”

Telangana is still being looted and needs to prioritise development. “We have already raised concerns about the RR tax collection in the state. From Rahul Gandhi to Revanth, it appears that everyone is receiving bribes. There seems to be no shortage of funds for corruption, yet the government claims there is no money to fulfil its promises,” she alleged.

The Telangana BJP is committed to fighting until this corrupt regime is dismantled, she added.

Turning her ire on the State Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, she said, the cabinet met and discussions lasted five hours. “All exepcted the meeting would address and resolve several issues faced by the people and the state. However, when state employees requested five pending dearness allowances (DAs), they were given only one. This is another instance of cheating government employees.

Does the Chief Minister not feel ashamed? If the government is honest, it would immediately release the remaining DAs owed to employees,” she said.

“The decision to form a Healthcare Trust appears to be misleading employees; we want action, not empty promises,” she said.

D K Aruna said contractors are hesitant to bid for development works in the state, and the condition of roads has deteriorated significantly. Development works in the state are predominantly funded by the central government. While the state government now claims it will build roads—which is a positive step—contracts should be awarded to those who lost contracts in the past. However, the BJP MP took strong exception for bringing contractors from neighbouring states who are being favoured to settle pending bills, “neglecting local contractors who have already incurred losses. Pending bills should be released without requiring a percentage cut,” she demanded.

“Furthermore, a public referendum should be held regarding the Alampur ethanol factory. Setting up such industries without proper approval creates issues that have to be addressed.

The government should engage in dialogue with farmers about these initiatives. The focus should be on irrigation project works statewide, especially reviewing the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Detailed Project Report (DPR). It is known that the capacity of the Guden Doddi under Nettempadu is set to be increased, which will not be beneficial. Reservoirs should be built by sourcing water from the Jurala,” she added.