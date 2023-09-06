Enforcement Directorate issues notice to Gangula’s family granite firm

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notice to Swetha Granites and Swetha Agencies owned by the family members of BC Welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Officials of ED have identified irregularities in exporting granite material to China by Swetha granite companies. Officials said that they paid only Rs 3 crore to the government and owe around Rs 50 crore.

The ED and Income Tax (IT) department officials conducted three-day raids at granite companies in Baopet of Kothapally mandal in Karimnagar district in November 2022. The Central agency also searched the house of the minister which also served as the official address of Swetha Granites.

The officials visited the Kakinada, Krishnapatnam, Chennai and Visakhapatnam ports. During the inspection, it was found that the size of the granites mentioned to the Mines department was different from the actual size of the export. The size of the granite was 7.6 lakh cubic meters which exceeded the permissible quantity.