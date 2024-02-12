Etala recalls services of Karpuri Thakur

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP leader Etala Rajender said that former Bihar chief minister Karpuri Thakur played an important role in providing reservations for BCs, MBCs, and women.

Speaking after releasing the calendar of BC Samaj here on Sunday, he said that the decision to implement the Mungeri Lal Commission report, which recommended reservation in government jobs, was opposed from within the party and resulted in his ousting. However, the steps taken by Karpuri Thakur helped BCs reap benefits today, he added.

BC Samaj State president Sangem Surya Rao, BC Samaj Youth Wing State president P Satish Sagar, and national MBC leader Venkatesh, among others, were present.