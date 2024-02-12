  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Etala recalls services of Karpuri Thakur

Etala recalls services of Karpuri Thakur
x
Highlights

Former minister and BJP leader Etala Rajender said that former Bihar chief minister Karpuri Thakur played an important role in providing reservations for BCs, MBCs, and women.

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP leader Etala Rajender said that former Bihar chief minister Karpuri Thakur played an important role in providing reservations for BCs, MBCs, and women.

Speaking after releasing the calendar of BC Samaj here on Sunday, he said that the decision to implement the Mungeri Lal Commission report, which recommended reservation in government jobs, was opposed from within the party and resulted in his ousting. However, the steps taken by Karpuri Thakur helped BCs reap benefits today, he added.

BC Samaj State president Sangem Surya Rao, BC Samaj Youth Wing State president P Satish Sagar, and national MBC leader Venkatesh, among others, were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X