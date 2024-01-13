EV&DM conducts mock drills for fire safety

Hyderabad: In response to frequent fire accidents within Greater Hyderabad limits, the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the GHMC started an awareness programme for emergency evacuation drills in six zones under the limits.

GHMC is conducting Emergency Evacuation Mock Drills at most vulnerable spots/buildings like schools, hospitals, shopping malls, office buildings, hotels and banquet halls, where a large number of people gather.

“In the drill the teams, the Station Fire Officer (SFO) demonstrate how to escape from fire accidents, evacuate the buildings, operation of firefighting equipment, first aid, CRR to save lives and also creating awareness to the citizens on ‘Do's’ and ‘Don'ts’ in case of emergencies. These evacuation drills will be conducted weekly once in all six zones of GHMC by Station Fire Officer and DRF teams,” said a senior fire officer.

This week, the DRF teams conducted five evacuation mock drills and 18 awareness programme. Specifically, two evacuation programmes were held in educational institutions and three in shopping malls, with seven awareness programmes in schools and 11 in shopping malls. Owners or management of establishments like schools, hospitals, and shopping malls, who wish to conduct evacuation drills can contact EV&DM helpline numbers 040-29555500 and mobile no 9000113667.

These numbers can also be used to report unauthorised or illegal storage of hazardous chemicals/materials in residential buildings, said EV&DM.

Furthermore, the EV&DM has also imposed penalties for unauthorised or dangerous transportation and dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) materials. Between January 1 and January 11, 2024, it slapped 68 first-offence penalties.