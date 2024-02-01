EVDM conducts mock drills for fire safety

Hyderabad: In view of frequent fire accidents occurring in Greater Hyderabad, the Director (EV&DM), GHMC initiated to conduct awareness programmes and emergency evacuation drills by DRF teams in all six zones of GHMC to inculcate a sense of awareness on how to respond and escape during an emergency.

According to EV&DM, the DRF teams are conducting ‘Emergency Evacuation Drills’ at the most vulnerable spots/buildings like schools, hospitals, shopping malls, office buildings, hotels, and banquet halls, where large numbers of people gather for the drill. As a part of mock drills, this week, the DRF teams conducted evacuation mock drills at five places, including Chennai Shopping Mall in Mehdipatnam, Mantra Mall Attapur in Rajendra Nagar, D-Mart Supermarket in Kachiguda, Unlimited Mall in Habsiguda, Pantaloons retail shop, and Mediplus Diagnostics Mixed Occupancy Building in Pet Basheerabad. "The teams under the supervision of the Station Fire Officer (SFO) demonstrate and involve the inmates in the practice of how to escape from fire, evacuate buildings during emergencies, operation of firefighting equipment, first aid, CPR to save lives, and also create awareness among the citizens on ‘Do’s’ and ‘Don’ts’ in case of emergencies,” said a senior officer of EVDM.

The DRF teams have also conducted 35 awareness programmes in 16 public places, 14 shopping malls/showrooms, two schools/college, two hospitals, and one theatre from January 25.

It is also to inform that if any owner of any building/management of establishments like schools, hospitals, and shopping malls wants to conduct an evacuation drill in their buildings, they can call the following help line numbers and request a mock drill. They can also report any unauthorised/illegal storage of hazardous chemicals/materials in residential buildings, and their identity will be kept confidential.

Help line: 040-29555500, mobile no 9000113667.