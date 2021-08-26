EVDM wing not slapping penalties on property owners

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV and DM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) clarified on Wednesday that its Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) was imposing penalties on To-let boards put up on commercial businesses, agents, brokers, real estate firms, who were pasting wall posters on a large-scale across the city to promote their business, but not on individual property owners.

As these firms are defacing the city's image by pasting posters at public places, challans were being issued to them, said a press release on Wednesday.

According to the EV & DM officials if any such instances are noticed, where penalty is imposed against the to-let board put up on its own premises it can be brought to the directorate's notice so that it can be rectified.

The directorate stated that its team is striving to keep the city clean and free from defacements to provide a safe, healthy and pleasant environment to the public of Hyderabad.

A transparent and accountable mechanism has been constituted for imposing penalties against violators to create deterrence and awareness among the citizens. However, the release stated, the CEC is imposing penalties on offences like unauthorised erection of banners, flexis, wall posters, garbage dumping on roads and in nalas.

According to the officials, as part of this initiative, posts on various unauthorised wall posters are being received by CEC mobile app for which e-challans are being generated. A large number of posts are being received on to-let boards, pan cards, plot sales posters across the city.