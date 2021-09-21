  • Menu
Everyday, hans makes my day!

Congratulations to our favourite newspaper, The Hans India, for completing a decade in serving its readers. Right from day one, I have been reading THI and I thoroughly enjoyed my journey which has been exciting, exhilarating and educative. It remains unbiased and highlights the right issues with courage and conviction. The newsis factual and the language simple and straight.

It had always encouraged the readers to express their views and published them without fear or favour. It is always innovative and never shied away from conducting new experiments to enrich the quality and greatly succeeded in its endeavours.

The editorials are timely, bold and thought- provoking with a comprehensive canvas. Some papers are meant for serious reading and some for casual. The Hans India a blend of both. There are articles to be re-read and preserved. In one word, The Hans India is refreshing, honest and forthright. Everyday, it makes my day. I am sure it will scale further heights in the years ahead.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

