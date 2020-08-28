Ex-army man opens fire in Hyderabad, held

Hyderabad: A retired army jawan was taken into custody for opening two rounds of fire to warn a group of people who were partying on the terrace of an apartment her at Hydarshakot in Narsingi.

The Jawan identified as Nagamalleshwar went on the top of the apartment building where the party was going on and warned the people to stop it. However, the people refused to his appeal and continued to party which irked the army jawan who fired two rounds -- one in air and one at a man.

The man is said to have had a narrow escape when the bullet passed near him causing no injuries. The police were alerted over the incident who rushed to the spot and took the army jawan into custody.

The apartment residents and the watchman said that the staff of 'High Reach' broadband which has its office on the first floor of the apartment were partying on the top of the apartment. As many as 40 people arrived at the apartment for Ganesh immersion and caused inconvenience to the residents by partying on the terrace and on the staircase.

"Mallesh went to them and asked not to consume alcohol which fell on deaf ears. Fumed over their reaction, Mallesh opened two rounds of fire in the air," said an apartment resident.