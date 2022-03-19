Ex-MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar thanks PM Narendra Modi for weavers' welfare

Hyderabad: Former MP (Rajya Sabha) Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar has conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making great progress in protection of weavers productivity and weaving communities medical coverage through ESI.

He appreciated provision of 15 percent subsidy on all yarns and making ESI coverage and its medical support available to weavers and tailors. He also appreciated the efforts of Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal for providing yarn subsidy and Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav for providing the ESI benefits to weavers.

Bhaskar advised all eligible handloom weavers to regularly avail the solace and enhance productivity to improve their livelihood. Giving clarity that the single weaver and single tailor is also eligible for ESI, he called upon weavers of both handloom and power loom and also tailors to get protected with the ESI coverage.

He said during Corona pandemic and after visits across Telangana and interaction with weavers across the country, he represented to Goyal with several inputs and remedial measures. The subsidy increase was one among those suggestions. He said the Modi government evaluated and initiated several steps, including separate e-commerce portal for the benefit of weavers.