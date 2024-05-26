Revanth sets June 4 deadline for Disaster Management Plan for City

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set June 4 as deadline to prepare a comprehensive Disaster Management Plan forGreater Hyderabad to address the flood related issues in the ensuing monsoon season . The Chief Minister warned the officials of strict action if the brand Hyderabad image is ruined.

In view of ensuing rainy season, the Chief Minister held a meeting with various department officials including Police, GHMC, Energy and sanitation at Central Command Station in the city on Saturday evening. He instructed the officials to create a Disaster Management System for Hyderabad Metropolis by bringing various departments under one umbrella. He asked officials to design a disaster management system by taking the entire area inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) as a unit.

Revanth Reddy said that the new system should be designed to function 365 days and not just during the rainy season.

The officials have been asked to prepare a complete plan by June 4. Desilting of Nalas, lifting of garbage, barricading at open cellars, permanent solutions in the low-lying and flood-affected areas among others were discussed in the meeting.

The CM said that he would take up surprise visits after June 4 to ascertain the ground situations in the disaster management

including power supply management and quick redressal of complaints lodged by the power consumers during the monsoon.

The civic authorities have been asked to take up the cleaning of Nalas regularly including in Secunderabad Cantonment area. He warned that the government will not tolerate it if the brand image of the city is destroyed. Those who work hard would be recognized and promoted, the CM said that he would conduct regular meetings with GHMC and other civic wings to set things right.