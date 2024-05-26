Park developed in honour of Param Vir Chakra awardees opens

Hyderabad: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, Param Vir Chakra (PVC), inaugurated the newly established Param Vir Chakra Park by Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) in Secunderabad Cantonment on Saturday.

The event was graced by the presence of veterans of the 1971 and Kargil Wars, as well as the General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, accompanied by other esteemed dignitaries, officers, and soldiers.

The Param Vir Chakra Park stands as a tribute to the supreme bravery and sacrifices of the Param Vir Chakra awardees. The center piece of the park is a mural depicting the signing of the Instrument of Accession on December 16, 1971, marking the surrender of the Pakistani

Army to the Indian Armed Forces. The park also features the gallant acts of each PVC awardee. In his address, Sub Maj Sanjay Kumar, PVC, underscored the importance of remembering and honouring the sacrifices of the brave men who have served the nation with unparalleled courage. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the GOC

TASA for his support and guidance in bringing this project to fruition.

He highlighted the significance of the park as a source of inspiration for future generations. He commended the efforts of all those involved in creating a space that not only commemorates the bravery of the soldiers but also educates the public about their heroic deeds.

Sub Maj Sanjay Kumar, PVC, also delivered motivational lectures to Agniveers under training at 1 EME Centre, AOC Centre and Artillery Centre inspiring the next generation of

soldiers with stories of valor and dedication.