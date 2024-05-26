CM resolves to make TS drug-free State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has resolved to make Telangana a ‘drug-free’ State in the country. The State government would create special teams to curb Ganja and narcotics trafficking from the neighbouring States.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review on drug trafficking in the State and took several key decisions in this regard. The CM enquired about the details of the narcotics and progress in eradication of ganja and drug trafficking.” We need to clamp down on cannabis and other drugs in the State and work more actively in this regard,” he said.

Revanth Reddy asked the officials to conduct special drives in suspected areas and keep a special vigil in the border districts also. He wanted the authorities to break the supply chain of ganja and drugs smuggling.

The Chief Minister said that celebrities would also be punished if they caught with drugs.

He suggested to form anti-drug teams, and encourage those who work effectively for drug eradication.

Telangana should be branded as a drug-free State and people should be afraid to mention the word drug, he emphasized.