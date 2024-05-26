Live
- Chevireddy denies his role in attack on Nani
- Equip yourself for the future
- Maoist arms dump unearthed in ASR dist
- Telangana 10th Class Advanced Supplementary Exam Hall Tickets Released
- Divyanka Tripathi offers a peek into her makeup session: ‘Masking the exterior’
- Ex-NSD director Anuradha Kapur: Actors are not abandoning theatre for films
- New Shanti Banaras collection inspired by modern patterns, traditional weaves
- ‘Sustainable sundari’ Shweta Tripathi: Fashion needs to make me feel me
- Gold rates in Delhi stable, check the rates on 26 May, 2024
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th May 2024
Just In
CM resolves to make TS drug-free State
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has resolved to make Telangana a ‘drug-free’ State in the country. The State government would create special teams to curb Ganja and narcotics trafficking from the neighbouring States.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has resolved to make Telangana a ‘drug-free’ State in the country. The State government would create special teams to curb Ganja and narcotics trafficking from the neighbouring States.
The Chief Minister held a high-level review on drug trafficking in the State and took several key decisions in this regard. The CM enquired about the details of the narcotics and progress in eradication of ganja and drug trafficking.” We need to clamp down on cannabis and other drugs in the State and work more actively in this regard,” he said.
Revanth Reddy asked the officials to conduct special drives in suspected areas and keep a special vigil in the border districts also. He wanted the authorities to break the supply chain of ganja and drugs smuggling.
The Chief Minister said that celebrities would also be punished if they caught with drugs.
He suggested to form anti-drug teams, and encourage those who work effectively for drug eradication.
Telangana should be branded as a drug-free State and people should be afraid to mention the word drug, he emphasized.