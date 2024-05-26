MLC bypoll: Left parties extend support to Congress

Hyderabad: In its last ditch efforts to ensure win in MLC bypoll in Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal graduates constituency, the Congress leadership held meetings with CPI, CPM, TJS and some key academicians. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy discussed in detail the strategy to outdo the rivals and urged the leaders representing the party’s to urge their cadre to back Teenmar Mallanna.

The meeting was attended by Prof Kodandaram, MLA Kunamneni Sambhasiva Rao, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Julakanti Ranga Reddy, S Veeraiah, MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mallu Ravi and others. Chief Minister who earlier had promised the Left party leaders of key positions in the government even this time reportedly made offers. Earlier during the Lok Sabha polls, Revanth Reddy offered one MLC seat and two Corporation posts to CPM, while asking them to withdraw their candidate from Bhongir constituency.

Later briefing the media persons, Mahesh Kumar informed that the Left parties are with Congress and expressed optimism that the party candidate Teenmar Mallanna would be winning with a huge majority in the bypoll.

Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao who assured all support from the CPI, called upon the party cadres to ensure the Congress’s party candidate wins this time.

“Today campaign ends and to ensure democracy survives, Teenmar Mallanna should win. We called upon the party leaders to strive for the win of the Congress candidate and vote the candidate as first priority while casting their votes. As part of the alliance

with Congress we are announcing complete support to the candidate,” he asserted. The TJS chief, Kodandaram while recalling how his party has been supporting Congress since the Assembly polls, informed that his party has already made it clear it was going with Congress even in the MLC bypoll. “It is time that change should come and it was possible through Congress.

We urge you to strengthen democracy and social welfare by ensuring the victory of Congress. I urge the party cadre also to strive for the win of Teenmar Mallanna,” he said. CPI leader S

Veeraiah announced that his party was going with Congress in these polls, as it is part of the INDIA Alliance at national level.