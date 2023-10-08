Excise dept ramps up poll-related measures

Hyderabad: The State excise department is gearing up for strict enforcement of preventive measures to curb supply of illicit liquor and check liquor sales on prohibited days as and when announced as part of the model code of conduct.

The measures have been decided upon following a review meeting held by the Election Commission of India in the city on October 5. During the enforcement of the rules already in force, the department has seized 157.39 kg ganja, 1 Mahindra Supro vehicle and 1 Honda Shine vehicle. It took into custody two accused persons in Nizamabad on October 6. On the same day, the department sleuths recovered 90.200 kg dry ganja, one car with fake police board, one 2-wheeler, and arrested 6 accused persons in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

As part of preventive measures, following steps have been taken:29,663 suspicious persons and accused persons bound; 8,362 history sheeters brought under surveillance; PD Act invoked against 14 persons; Inter-state border meetings held; Several non bailable warrants executed; Close monitoring undertaken of liquor sales and identification of sensitive shops; Prevention of illegal storage and distribution of liquor; Prevention of coupon sales; and, Joint raids taken up in collaboration with the respective departments of neighbour states.

Special steps taken in view of the elections are as follows:

l 21 permanent excise check posts checking vehicles 24*7 along state borders – 8 along Andhra Pradesh, 8 along Maharashtra, 4 along Karnataka, 1 along Chhattisgarh

l These Check posts are equipped with CCTV cameras and being integrated with command control centre at the head office

l 89 integrated check posts in coordination with police and other enforcement agencies

l 4 border mobile patrolling parties

l 13 special teams to check trains coming from 8 incoming train routes - 3 from Maharashtra, 2 from Karnataka, 3 from Andhra Pradesh

l Intensive checks at bus stations, railway stations and 2 airports

l The department seized 14,227 litres of ID liquor, 1710 kgs of Jaggery, 98.4 litres of liquor, 170 kgs of Ganja, 21 vehicles worth rupees 1.14 crores till today