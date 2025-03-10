Expedite works under Indiramma Housing scheme: Min to officials

Hyderabad: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday directed the District Collectors to speed up the Indiramma housing scheme undertaken by the Telangana government on war footing.

The Minister wanted the officials to speed up the construction process of Indiramma houses by selecting the beneficiaries of the war footing and in a transparent manner without any irregularities.

The officials were suggested to complete the selection process of beneficiaries in two or three days The Minister had a review meeting with State Forest Minister Konda Surekha, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Members of Parliament, Legislators and Collectors of Warangal district at his residence. The Minister said that the goal of Indiramma government was to build Indiramma houses for all the poor during the Indiramma regime. “Collectors should work according to the goals and ideas of the government. If the Collectors have any doubts about the scheme, they should contact me directly. The final decision should be taken by the Collector taking into account the views of the local legislators in the selection of the beneficiaries. The poor should be given top priority in selection,” he said.

Keeping in mind the coming summer, early measures should be taken to ensure that there is no shortage of irrigation water and drinking water, he added. He also ordered to speed up land acquisition for Airport, Outer Ring Road and Inner Ring Road in Warangal district.