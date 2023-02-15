Explaining achievements of BRS party on foot

Rangareddy: The padayatra of Ibrahimpatnam legislator Manchireddy Kishan Reddy's son and BRS leader Manchireddy Prashant Reddy reached a milestone of 300 kilometres on Tuesday, to take the message of development and welfare schemes undertaken by the State government to the people. In the past 24 days, 320 kilometres of padayatra was undertaken in 42 villages of Manchal and Yacharam mandals under the Ibrahimpatnam constituency.

The padayatra goes on continuously from dawn to dusk, covering two villages every day. Prashanth Reddy explained that he started this padayatra to bring the problems faced by the people in the villages to the attention of the local legislator Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and solve them.

On the occasion, Prashanth Reddy said that the development and welfare schemes being introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the state are aimed at reaching every poor person. He said that the development undertaken by the government in the villages is being explained to the people. He also said that the problems brought to their attention by the people are being solved everywhere. He said that the padayatra will be completed in Ibrahimpatnam and Abdullahpurmet mandals in the next month.