Extreme temperatures to rock Telangana in next five days: IMD

Hyderabad : The people of Telugu states are already reeling under severe head in the month of April. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that extreme temperatures will be recorded across Telangana state for five days from Thursday. Daily temperatures have risen up to 5 degrees above normal, it said. Dasturabad of Nirmal district recorded the highest temperature of 43.1 degrees on Thursday. After that, the temperatures of Ankapur 42.1, Narsapur G 41.9 and Kadem 41.1 were recorded.

Adilabad district Arli (T) 42.3, Chaprala 42.2, Satnala 41.6, Bela 41.5, Adilabad (Urban) 41.4, Bhorak 41.3, Zainath 41.1, Mavala 41.1, Indravelli 40.2 degree temperatures were recorded. Manchiryala district Kondapur 42.1, Narsapur 40.9 Bhimini 40.7, Nennela 40.3, Qawwal Tiger Reserve 40.2, Asipabad district 42.5, Vankulam 42.3, Tiryani 41.5, Kerameri 41.4, Sirpur (T) 40.9, Kagaj Nagar 40.9, Sujatanagar of Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded a temperature of 42.9 degrees . With this, the weather center has issued an orange alert for 3 more districts including the four districts of Adilabad.



A similar situation exists in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Center has warned that there is a possibility of hailstorm in 42 mandals on Friday. YSR Kadapa 18, Nandyala 8, Parvathipuramanyam 8, NTR 6, Guntur 1, Palnadu in one mandal are likely to experience hailstorm. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that hailstorm is likely to occur in 44 mandals on Saturday. In view of the severity of the sun, people should be alert and should not come out unless necessary.