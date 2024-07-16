FABA announces Innovation Summit 2024

Hyderabad: The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), along with Science Gurus and the University of Hyderabad (UoH), announced on Monday the upcoming Innovation Summit 2024, which will be dedicated to spotlighting pioneering advancements in life sciences and biotechnology.

According to officials from the UoH, the summit will feature several key events. From August 3–16, there will be a virtual workshop on drug discovery and development, a two-week intensive programme with over 30 global experts that provides hands-on experience with industry-leading tools. Additionally, Whale Tank 2.0 will take place on August 17 at the University of Hyderabad, serving as a startup-investor connect event where emerging biotech companies can pitch their ideas to global venture capitalists. Lastly, a Life Sciences Innovations Cluster Meeting is scheduled for August 18.

Professor Pallu Reddanna, executive president of FABA, emphasises that the FABA Innovation Summit 2024 is a unique opportunity for collaboration in biotechnology. He encourages students, researchers, and faculty to take advantage of the workshops and awards available. Interested participants can register until July 25. For more information and registration details, please visit the official website at www.biofaba.org.in/fis.html, contact Dr T N G Sharma at [email protected], or call +91 7989957263.