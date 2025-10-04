Faith and festivity blend at Durga idol immersion in Hyd

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a vibrant blend of faith, festivity, and family bonding as the immersion of Goddess Durga idols took place at Tank Bund, drawing devotees from across the city.

The immersion, a significant culmination of the Navaratri and Dasara celebrations, transformed the lakeside into a spiritual and cultural canvas filled with colours, chants, and tradition.

From early morning, families arrived with beautifully decorated idols of Goddess Durga, making their way towards Tank Bund in trucks, jeeps, and open carriers. Many idols were adorned with marigold garlands, sarees, jewellery, and traditional embellishments each one reflecting the devotion of the communities that brought them. The serene waters of Hussain Sagar became the sacred destination where farewells were bid to the Goddess with prayers and emotion.

Amidst the processions, children were the heart of the celebrations. Clad in festive attire, with tilaks on their foreheads and excitement in their smiles, they surrounded the idols during the journey. Some waved joyfully at on lookers, while others posed proudly beside the deity.

For them, the immersion day was not only a spiritual moment but also a festive outing filled with enthusiasm, music, and family bonding. The Tank Bund area, known for its iconic surroundings, echoed with traditional drum beats and devotional songs.

Volunteers, organisers, and police personnel coordinated the movement of idols with cranes, ensuring smooth and respectful immersion rituals. A striking moment unfolded when a Durga idol was lowered into the lake by a crane, with the majestic Ambedkar statue and government buildings standing tall in the background—symbolising both heritage and modern identity.

While Tank Bund bustled with faithful devotees, other parts of the city experienced unusually empty roads. Many families had travelled to their native towns and villages to celebrate Dasara, leading to calmer streets across several neighborhoods.

This contrast created a unique atmosphere, quiet residential areas on one side, and a devotional gathering at the lakefront on the other. The immersion process also saw groups walking alongside tractors carrying idols, with children and elders holding trays of offerings and sprouted grains and visarjan prasadam. Traditional turbans, white kurtas, and festive outfits were seen throughout the procession, adding to the visual richness of the occasion.

Despite the crowd, the atmosphere remained peaceful, with families sharing prasad, capturing photographs, and teaching their children the significance of bidding farewell to the Goddess.

“The clear skies and gentle breeze over the lake added to the ambiance, making the day both emotional and celebratory. The immersion of Goddess Durga idols at Tank Bund once again reflected Hyderabad’s spirit and devotion, rooted in culture, inclusive celebrations across all ages, and unity through shared rituals. As the idols were immersed in the waters, devotees prayed for prosperity, protection, and the Goddess’s return next year.”