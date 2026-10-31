Farmers' Day Celebrations and PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas Held at ICAR–IIRR, Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged agricultural researchers to develop new crop varieties through innovative ideas, improved practices and modern technology to help farmers achieve higher yields with lower investments, while conserving the environment and protecting human health.

The Union minister attended the Farmers' Day celebrations as the Chief Guest at the ICAR–Indian Institute of Rice Research (ICAR–IIRR), Rajendranagar, here on Friday, which also featured PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas marking the release of the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay Kumar highlighted farmers' pivotal role in realising the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. He described ICAR as an important institution for Telangana, recognising its significant contributions to agricultural research. He noted that research institutions like ICAR have been developing new crop varieties to help farmers cultivate crops more effectively and minimise losses.

Expressing concern over the challenges and stress farmers face across the country, the Minister emphasised the need for continued research and innovation to address their concerns.

Highlighting the role of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in providing financial assistance to farmers, he stressed the importance of ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government welfare schemes.

On the occasion, the Minister encouraged farmers to follow the guidance and recommendations of ICAR–IIRR scientists and researchers. He emphasised that adopting scientific advice and improved agricultural practices would help farmers enhance productivity and increase their yields.

In his opening remarks, Dr M. Srinivas Prasad, Director, ICAR–IIRR, highlighted the Institute's agricultural research initiatives to help farmers boost productivity, improve crop health, and increase income. This was followed by an interactive session between farmers and scientists, during which ICAR–IIRR scientists showcased their latest innovations, including newly developed rice varieties, and briefed farmers on the appropriate use of pesticides. The scientists also addressed farmers' queries and provided necessary clarifications.

M. Jayasree, NGO representative of Prakriti Environment Society (PES), Dr M. Srinivas Prasad, Director, ICAR–IIRR, Scientists & Heads from ICAR–IIRR and around 200 farmers participated in the event.