Farmers falling prey to wicked plans of BJP, TRS govts: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Telangana PCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy has alleged that lakhs of Telangana farmers were falling prey to the monstrous plans of BJP-TRS governments for the last two months.

He was addressing a joint press conference with MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS government in Telangana and the BJP government at the Centre have jointly conspired to cheat farmers using blame game, deception and falsehood as their tools. He said that the entire blame game over paddy procurement was scripted and well-coordinated. This is reportedly being done on the advice of a political strategist Sunil, who is closely associated with both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He said he would expose the TRS-BJP nexus on his return to Hyderabad.

The TPCC chief said the meeting of TRS MPs with Union Agriculture Minister Piyush Goyal and the meeting of Telangana BJP leaders with Amit Shah on the same day was pre-decided. The outcomes were made public in a manner that they left farmers in a state of confusion.

Commenting on the meeting between BJP leaders and Shah, Reddy said it was ridiculous on behalf of the Home Minister to suggest his partymen campaign in Telangana on the plank of irregularities and corruption of KCR and his family.

Similarly, he said that the TRS MPs' meeting with Piyush Goyal was just an eyewash with no clear agenda. The MPs are trying to make it appear as a big issue despite the fact that they did not extract any commitment from the minister on paddy procurement for yasangi season." Uttam Kumar Reddy said farmers have suffered huge losses in the kharif season due to negligence of the TRS government. It did not make adequate arrangements for gunny bags, transportation or IKP centres. The unseasonal rains too caused heavy damage and the CM was directly responsible for the losses. He suggested the entire rice produced in Telangana could be exported if the government gives an incentive of Rs. 3,000 crore.

Venkat Reddy blamed the TRS government for the current agriculture crisis in the State. He said a majority of paddy farmers were denied MSP and they were deliberately pushed into an economic crisis.

Madhu Yaski Goud alleged that the TRS Govt indulged in a scam of Rs. 18,000 crore during paddy procurement. He said that rice millers purchased paddy from farmers by paying just Rs. 1300-1400. But the KCR Govt procured 53 lakh MT from rice millers by paying MSP of Rs. 1,940.