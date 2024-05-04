  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Rs 13-cr GST notice to Aurobindo Pharma

Rs 13-cr GST notice to Aurobindo Pharma
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Friday said it has received tax demand of over Rs 13 crore, including interest and penalty, from the GST authority...

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Friday said it has received tax demand of over Rs 13 crore, including interest and penalty, from the GST authority over ineligible input tax credit claim. The Deputy Commissioner (ST) STU-1 of GST, Punjagutta Division, Hyderabad, Commercial Taxes Department, Telangana, has passed an order under relevant provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and TGST Act 2017 for the FY 2018-19 to this effect. The order demanded reversal of ITC and payment of GST amounting to Rs 6,54,50,645 along with interest of Rs 5,92,20,900 and penalty of Rs 65,51,354, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X