Facilitation centres to be set up from May 6 to 8

Kurnool : Collector and District Election Officer Dr G Srijana said that facilitation centres are being set up in all Assembly constituencies so that employees and officials, who are engaged in election duty, can cast their votes through postal ballots.

In a press release on Friday, the Collector said that facilitation centres will be set up from May 6 to 8 in all constituencies and suggested staff on polling duty to utilise this facility. So far, around 20,365 members have applied for franchising their votes through postal ballot, including 1,604 from essential services, 3,281 from other districts and 15,480 are POs, APOs, OPOs and police personnel. The facilitation centres will function from 9 am to 5 pm. A separate counter was set up at the facilitation centre.



The facilitation centres will be set up in Indira Gandhi Memorial Municipal Corporation High School (Kurnool Assembly constituency); Government High School for Boys-B Camp (Panyam Assembly); Government High School, opposite R&B Guest House, besides Government Junior College (Pathikonda Assembly); Government Town Model High School (Kodumur constituency); MPDO office (Yemmiganur Assembly); Zilla Parishad High School (Mantralayam Assembly); Nehru Memorial Municipal High School (Adoni Assembly); Government Boys High School-2 (Alur Assembly).

