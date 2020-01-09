Farmers on warpath against Pharma City

Hyderabad: With the State government proposing to set up a new Pharma City in nearly 20,000 acres of land in Kandukur, Yacharam and Kadthal mandals in Rangareddy district, as many as 120 farmers gathered at Somajiguda on Thursday to voice their strong opposition to the project.

Farmers from Arregudam, Pantangi, Katreyu, Jille Chelka, Tangadpally, Chotuuppal and nearby villages reached Hyderabad to share their agony and the apathy they have been facing over the years because of the pharmaceutical companies in their villages.

Venkatesh (35) of Choutuppal village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, was one of the many farmers affected by the pharma industries in their village. He had to leave his family profession and look for odd labour jobs in Hyderabad. He says, "We have been facing issues for more than 20 years now.

The pollution from Divis Laboratory has affected the entire village. Villagers are suffering from various problems like skin diseases, respiratory problem etc., due to ground and water pollution. Now the government wants to start a new project across Rangareddy district which will have similar consequences like ours."

S Lingareddy (45), a farmer from Pantangi village, Nalgonda district, works as a private truck driver in Hyderabad. He was also affected by the pollution from pharma companies over the years. He says, "Agriculture in our village is dying as not many are continuing with the profession. Because of the recent pollution, cultivation has dropped drastically, and many farmers are dropping their profession and looking for other jobs."