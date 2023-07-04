Live
- EV Startup Vegh Raises $5 Million in Pre-Series Round
- PL Sector Report - Oil & Gas - Apr-Jun’23 Earnings Preview – Operationally strong results likely
- A 23 year old Machilipatnam youth accidentally died in Canada
- Indian Companies get Solid Earning momentum
- TBJP Chief Spokesperson Congratulates Kishan Reddy
- Kloud Portal empowers women in tech with remote opportunities
- ‘The Dark Knight’ stunt driver roped in for Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’
- Foreign investors seem way more allocated to private equity markets over public markets
- Actor Srikanth releases ‘Jathaga Neetho’ song from ‘Natho Nenu’
- Construction labourer dies after falling from fifth floor in Tirupati
Fast Paced Developments in BJP
Highlights
BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday announced that Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy
BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday announced that Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will be the new Telangana BJP president. He also met Bandi Sanjay and told him that he will be given new responsibilities
He may be inducted into union cabinet.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS