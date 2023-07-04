  • Menu
Fast Paced Developments in BJP
BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday announced that Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy will be the new Telangana BJP president. He also met Bandi Sanjay and told him that he will be given new responsibilities

He may be inducted into union cabinet.

