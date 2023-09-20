Live
FBH condoles demise of J Rama Rao
Hyderabad: Forum For A Better Hyderabad (FBH) has expressed condolences on the demise of Captain J Rama Rao, a retired Indian Naval Officer. Rao was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal during his tenure in the Naval and retired in the rank of Captain. The retired Naval officer has engaged in social and community activities highlighting propagation of sustainable development and resource conservation.
He was one of the founders of FBH and served as chairman for three years. He had been advocating the need to conserve the energy resources of forestry, environment, wildlife and water bodies.
The Forum has a long association with Rama Rao and took his expert opinion while representing the concerned government departments in protecting natural resources in the combined State. His demise is a great loss to the both Telugu States as well the environmentalists, the forum chairman M Veda Kumar said in a statement.