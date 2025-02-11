Fear over razing of house, Allu Arjun’s father-in-law knocks on Prajavani doors

Hyderabad: The father-in-law of actor Allu Arjun and Congress leader Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy has made a public plea during Prajavani on Monday. He urged the authorities to spare his house from ongoing land acquisition, as part of the major road expansion project near KBR Park in the City.

In his appeal, Reddy raised concerns over the land acquisition process and sought clarification from the authorities regarding the extent of land to be acquired for the project. He emphasised that the proposed acquisition would significantly impact his home at Jubilee Hills Road No. 92 and also his family’s livelihood. He appealed to local officials and planners to explore alternate solutions that would not involve the demolition of his property.

The road expansion project at KBR Park is aimed at improving traffic flow and infrastructure in the area, and requires land from properties along the proposed route. Reddy’s house is located along this stretch. In his complaint, Chandrasekhar Reddy highlighted that the proposed widening would take 20 feet from one side of his plot and 36 feet from the other. He urged officials to provide clarity on the land acquisition process.

It may be recalled that a few months back, the government announced plans to develop junctions around KBR Park, allocating Rs 1,100 crore for the project, which includes multiple infrastructure initiatives such as road expansion.