Fee reimbursement to Greenfield varsities: Telangana not to extend scheme

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to not to extend fee reimbursement scheme to the Greenfield private universities, which are being set up newly with new campuses and new courses. However, the Brownfield universities that have existing colleges and campuses, which are now brought under one varsity umbrella, will continue like before.

Fee reimbursement will be given to students, who are already pursuing study in various existing courses. However, there is no clarity if these Brownfield varsities introduce new courses and enroll students.

Of the five private varsities that were granted permission, some like Anurag University comes under Brownfield category while Malla Reddy University comes under Greenfield university. Also, reservations in Brownfield varsity will continue as it is, while it is up to the Greenfield varsity management to decide on reservations to be implemented in that particular institution.

Elaborating these details during a discussion on the Private Varsities Bill in Assembly on Monday, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that they got 16 proposals for the new private universities in the State.

Expert committee has scrutinised these proposals and submitted nine proposals to the government. Of them, eight have come forward to establish varsities. Five varsities have been granted permission, another three are being examined and a final decision would be taken soon, she said.